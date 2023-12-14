Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) has jumped by 14.86 compared to previous close of 1.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-31 that The Nasdaq 100 is on a tear

Is It Worth Investing in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) Right Now?

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for MHUA is 8.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MHUA on December 14, 2023 was 148.82K shares.

MHUA’s Market Performance

MHUA’s stock has seen a 20.36% increase for the week, with a 24.84% rise in the past month and a -15.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.62% for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.08% for MHUA’s stock, with a -55.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MHUA Trading at 14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, as shares surge +14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHUA rose by +20.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7400. In addition, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd saw -75.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MHUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+36.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 4.81, with 4.12 for asset returns.

Based on Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.70. Total debt to assets is 4.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.