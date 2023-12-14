Medifast Inc (MED) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.83 compared to its previous closing price of 75.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Medifast partners with LifeMD to offer virtual weight management program with access to GLP-1 drugs. Medifast invests $20 million in LifeMD, with $10 million represented by common stock purchase. Survey shows over 40% of people with BMI greater than 27 are interested in prescription weight loss medication.

Is It Worth Investing in Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) Right Now?

Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MED is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MED is $73.00, which is $4.25 above the current market price. The public float for MED is 10.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.06% of that float. The average trading volume for MED on December 14, 2023 was 174.36K shares.

MED’s Market Performance

MED’s stock has seen a -4.78% decrease for the week, with a 10.58% rise in the past month and a -16.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for Medifast Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.02% for MED’s stock, with a -20.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MED stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MED by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MED in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $82 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MED Trading at -1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MED fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.84. In addition, Medifast Inc saw -40.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MED starting from BROWN JEFFREY J, who purchase 58 shares at the price of $68.89 back on Nov 07. After this action, BROWN JEFFREY J now owns 5,784 shares of Medifast Inc, valued at $4,020 using the latest closing price.

SCHLACKMAN SCOTT, the Director of Medifast Inc, purchase 53 shares at $68.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that SCHLACKMAN SCOTT is holding 10,538 shares at $3,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.51 for the present operating margin

+72.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medifast Inc stands at +8.98. The total capital return value is set at 103.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 71.11. Equity return is now at value 69.80, with 37.10 for asset returns.

Based on Medifast Inc (MED), the company’s capital structure generated 16.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.39. Total debt to assets is 7.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Medifast Inc (MED) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.