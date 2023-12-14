Mckesson Corporation (MCK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is 17.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MCK is 0.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mckesson Corporation (MCK) is $504.29, which is $62.29 above the current market price. The public float for MCK is 132.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On December 14, 2023, MCK’s average trading volume was 783.28K shares.

MCK) stock’s latest price update

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK)’s stock price has dropped by -4.08 in relation to previous closing price of 460.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that McKesson (MCK) continues to benefit from strategic partnerships and strength in the Distribution Solutions segment.

MCK’s Market Performance

MCK’s stock has fallen by -3.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.60% and a quarterly rise of 5.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Mckesson Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.55% for MCK’s stock, with a 7.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MCK Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCK fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $457.92. In addition, Mckesson Corporation saw 17.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCK starting from TYLER BRIAN S., who sale 23,963 shares at the price of $457.51 back on Nov 07. After this action, TYLER BRIAN S. now owns 43,445 shares of Mckesson Corporation, valued at $10,963,281 using the latest closing price.

Smith LeAnn B, the EVP & Chief HR Officer of Mckesson Corporation, sale 660 shares at $461.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Smith LeAnn B is holding 1,325 shares at $304,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.61 for the present operating margin

+4.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mckesson Corporation stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 77.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 85.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.57 and the total asset turnover is 4.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mckesson Corporation (MCK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.