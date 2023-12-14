Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTZ is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTZ is $66.64, which is -$4.61 below the current price. The public float for MTZ is 60.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTZ on December 14, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

Mastec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ)’s stock price has plunge by 5.34relation to previous closing price of 67.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-13 that They say when the FED lowers rates, bubbles almost become inevitable as cheap money races in every direction to find high-risk, high-reward investments or trades. But you are not the average investor; you actually care about building wealth, which requires low-risk, high-reward investments.

MTZ’s Market Performance

MTZ’s stock has risen by 10.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.11% and a quarterly drop of -18.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for Mastec Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.48% for MTZ stock, with a simple moving average of -19.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTZ stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTZ in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $70 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTZ Trading at 19.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +37.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ rose by +10.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.61. In addition, Mastec Inc. saw -16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTZ starting from DiMarco Paul, who sale 1,332 shares at the price of $71.35 back on Oct 02. After this action, DiMarco Paul now owns 16,620 shares of Mastec Inc., valued at $95,038 using the latest closing price.

Love Timothy Michael, the CAO of Mastec Inc., sale 1,095 shares at $71.46 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Love Timothy Michael is holding 10,525 shares at $78,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.11 for the present operating margin

+7.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mastec Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.63. Equity return is now at value -1.81, with -0.56 for asset returns.

Based on Mastec Inc. (MTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 128.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.22. Total debt to assets is 36.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mastec Inc. (MTZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.