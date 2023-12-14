Make Informed Decisions with Revvity Inc. (RVTY) Stock Updates

The stock of Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has seen a 8.87% increase in the past week, with a 17.45% gain in the past month, and a -12.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for RVTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.26% for RVTY’s stock, with a -13.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) Right Now?

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RVTY is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RVTY is $101.60, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for RVTY is 122.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume for RVTY on December 14, 2023 was 785.91K shares.

RVTY) stock’s latest price update

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.31 in relation to its previous close of 89.46. However, the company has experienced a 8.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Revvity’s (RVTY) EONIS Q System is set to transform SMA and SCID testing, advancing global healthcare for infants.

RVTY Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVTY rose by +8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.04. In addition, Revvity Inc. saw -29.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.59 for the present operating margin

+53.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revvity Inc. stands at +15.48. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value 3.03, with 1.64 for asset returns.

Based on Revvity Inc. (RVTY), the company’s capital structure generated 62.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.36. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.