Make Informed Decisions with Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) Stock Updates

In the past week, AIRC stock has gone up by 4.90%, with a monthly gain of 16.93% and a quarterly surge of 3.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Apartment Income REIT Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.43% for AIRC’s stock, with a 0.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is above average at 5.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) is $36.82, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for AIRC is 146.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIRC on December 14, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

AIRC) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC)’s stock price has increased by 3.80 compared to its previous closing price of 32.61. However, the company has seen a 4.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that September-October, 2023, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and Fortune analysts and reporters combined to list five sets of stocks sorted as “Recovery Bets.” Those five articles revealed 53 equities, with 42 paying-dividends. These recovery lists focus on financial services, healthcare, and real estate sectors by Barron’s along with selected “change the world” stocks from Fortune and ten to watch from Bloomberg.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AIRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIRC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIRC Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRC rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.38. In addition, Apartment Income REIT Corp saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRC starting from Murphy Devin Ignatius, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Mar 22. After this action, Murphy Devin Ignatius now owns 11,386 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp, valued at $85,000 using the latest closing price.

Rayis John D, the Director of Apartment Income REIT Corp, purchase 1,000 shares at $34.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Rayis John D is holding 9,412 shares at $34,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.48 for the present operating margin

+20.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Income REIT Corp stands at +116.81. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.90. Equity return is now at value 43.08, with 14.94 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 175.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.65. Total debt to assets is 57.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.