MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has seen a -4.55% decrease in the past week, with a 10.87% gain in the past month, and a -5.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for MAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.94% for MAG’s stock, with a -7.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Right Now?

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MAG is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MAG is $16.05, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for MAG is 92.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.84% of that float. The average trading volume for MAG on December 14, 2023 was 658.38K shares.

MAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has increased by 6.46 when compared to last closing price of 10.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-28 that (Kitco News) – The silver price is range-bound at around $23 an ounce, but that doesn’t dissuade George Paspalas, president and CEO of MAG Silver (TSX:MAG).

MAG Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -31.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

The total capital return value is set at -3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 7.21, with 7.08 for asset returns.

Based on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.