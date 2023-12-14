Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 451.63. However, the company has seen a 0.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Lockheed’s (LMT) Black Hawk helicopter serves the U.S. military and the armed forces of 34 other countries worldwide as a tough, reliable utility helicopter.

Is It Worth Investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) is above average at 16.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) is $482.03, which is $30.58 above the current market price. The public float for LMT is 247.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LMT on December 14, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

LMT’s Market Performance

LMT’s stock has seen a 0.45% increase for the week, with a 1.44% rise in the past month and a 6.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.98% for Lockheed Martin Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.83% for LMT’s stock, with a -0.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $470 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LMT Trading at 2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMT rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $448.08. In addition, Lockheed Martin Corp. saw -7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMT starting from Donovan John, who purchase 548 shares at the price of $457.07 back on Jul 19. After this action, Donovan John now owns 3,378 shares of Lockheed Martin Corp., valued at $250,476 using the latest closing price.

Hill Stephanie C., the Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin Corp., sale 2,391 shares at $490.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Hill Stephanie C. is holding 12,604 shares at $1,173,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+15.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lockheed Martin Corp. stands at +8.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.23. Equity return is now at value 65.59, with 12.82 for asset returns.

Based on Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), the company’s capital structure generated 179.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 31.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.