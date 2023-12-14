Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) Stock Showcases 2.97% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) has gone up by 2.65% for the week, with a 10.16% rise in the past month and a 7.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.57% for LSPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.97% for LSPD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LSPD is 2.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LSPD is $19.97, which is $2.95 above the current price. The public float for LSPD is 136.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSPD on December 14, 2023 was 725.27K shares.

LSPD) stock’s latest price update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.32 in comparison to its previous close of 16.16, however, the company has experienced a 2.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Today, we are circling back on Lightspeed Commerce for the first time since late 2022. LSPD has a strong balance sheet with over $760 million in cash and no long-term debt. The company continues to churn out impressive sales growth and the company is rapidly approaching profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $17 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at 13.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.57. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc saw 19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.34 for the present operating margin

+29.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc stands at -146.48. The total capital return value is set at -9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.69. Equity return is now at value -34.09, with -32.21 for asset returns.

Based on Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.00. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.