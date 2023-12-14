Lands’ End, Inc.’s (LE) Stock: A 9.18% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) has gone down by -4.20% for the week, with a 22.55% rise in the past month and a 15.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.18% for LE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.18% for LE’s stock, with a 0.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) by analysts is $10.00, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for LE is 11.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.97% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of LE was 108.19K shares.

LE) stock’s latest price update

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE)’s stock price has dropped by -5.44 in relation to previous closing price of 8.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Bernie McCracken – Chief Financial Officer Andrew McLean – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group Alex Fuhrman – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Operator Good day, everyone and welcome to the Lands’ End Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today’s call will be recorded, and I’ll be standing by if you should need any assistance.

Analysts’ Opinion of LE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LE stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LE in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on April 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LE Trading at 14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares surge +14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LE fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.37. In addition, Lands’ End, Inc. saw 5.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LE starting from MCCLAIN JOHN, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Sep 18. After this action, MCCLAIN JOHN now owns 10,954 shares of Lands’ End, Inc., valued at $28,198 using the latest closing price.

MCCLAIN JOHN, the Director of Lands’ End, Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $7.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that MCCLAIN JOHN is holding 6,954 shares at $7,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.78 for the present operating margin

+35.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lands’ End, Inc. stands at -0.81. The total capital return value is set at 3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -39.39, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lands’ End, Inc. (LE), the company’s capital structure generated 98.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.54. Total debt to assets is 33.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.