Lam Research Corp. (LRCX): A Technical Analysis

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) is $704.34, which is -$60.38 below the current market price. The public float for LRCX is 131.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LRCX on December 14, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

LRCX) stock’s latest price update

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX)’s stock price has soared by 4.09 in relation to previous closing price of 734.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-12-13 that Semiconductor equipment spending got a big boost in 2023 from Chinese chipmakers, but that tailwind is likely to end in 2024.

LRCX’s Market Performance

Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) has experienced a 8.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.05% rise in the past month, and a 22.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for LRCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.26% for LRCX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRCX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LRCX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LRCX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $725 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LRCX Trading at 15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX rose by +7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $716.01. In addition, Lam Research Corp. saw 81.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from ARCHER TIMOTHY, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $710.24 back on Dec 11. After this action, ARCHER TIMOTHY now owns 86,449 shares of Lam Research Corp., valued at $6,037,040 using the latest closing price.

LORD PATRICK J, the Executive Vice President of Lam Research Corp., sale 1,846 shares at $725.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that LORD PATRICK J is holding 6,201 shares at $1,338,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.36 for the present operating margin

+45.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corp. stands at +25.89. The total capital return value is set at 42.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.34. Equity return is now at value 51.39, with 21.32 for asset returns.

Based on Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.00. Total debt to assets is 27.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.