Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) is $20.75, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for KD is 226.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KD on December 14, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

KD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) has decreased by -0.65 when compared to last closing price of 18.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-13 that IBM stock has surged this year, but it’s been trending lower for more than a decade as its turnaround progressed at a sluggish pace. Through divestitures and acquisitions, IBM is now focused on its hybrid cloud and AI platforms.

KD’s Market Performance

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has experienced a -1.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.87% rise in the past month, and a 13.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for KD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for KD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $22 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KD Trading at 11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.29. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc saw 64.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.27 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kyndryl Holdings Inc stands at -8.07. The total capital return value is set at -5.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.87. Equity return is now at value -84.57, with -10.13 for asset returns.

Based on Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD), the company’s capital structure generated 310.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.66. Total debt to assets is 37.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.