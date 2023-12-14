Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 130.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) by analysts is $25.11, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for KRG is 217.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of KRG was 1.79M shares.

KRG) stock’s latest price update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.48 in relation to its previous close of 21.86. However, the company has experienced a 3.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The realm of real estate investment trusts (REITs) has had it incredibly rough in 2023 in contrast to the S&P 500’s double-digit gains. Consequently, this environment makes selecting the best REITs a challenging task.

KRG’s Market Performance

KRG’s stock has risen by 3.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.85% and a quarterly drop of -0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Kite Realty Group Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.06% for KRG’s stock, with a 7.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRG Trading at 8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.41. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw 8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from Kite John A, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $21.91 back on Dec 01. After this action, Kite John A now owns 104,121 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $1,314,600 using the latest closing price.

WURTZEBACH CHARLES H, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 255 shares at $21.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that WURTZEBACH CHARLES H is holding 61,737 shares at $5,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+15.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 1.02, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 44.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.