Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.62 in comparison to its previous close of 37.56, however, the company has experienced a 8.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Some high-yielding REITs have unsafe dividends, leading to potential dividend cuts and decline in share value. This article provides a list of 11 cash COW REITs with safe dividends, including companies from the cannabis and office sectors. There is also a list of high-yield REITs with slightly more risk but still considered safe by the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings system.

Is It Worth Investing in Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) Right Now?

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KRC is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for KRC is $38.92, which is -$1.13 below the current price. The public float for KRC is 115.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRC on December 14, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

KRC’s Market Performance

KRC stock saw an increase of 8.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 41.63% and a quarterly increase of 9.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.92% for Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.00% for KRC’s stock, with a 24.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $35 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRC Trading at 27.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +25.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC rose by +8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.02. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corp. saw 2.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Roth Heidi Rena, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $31.78 back on Nov 03. After this action, Roth Heidi Rena now owns 58,127 shares of Kilroy Realty Corp., valued at $133,471 using the latest closing price.

Roth Heidi Rena, the of Kilroy Realty Corp., sale 4,300 shares at $31.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Roth Heidi Rena is holding 61,608 shares at $136,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corp. stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 3.98, with 1.96 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.