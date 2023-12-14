JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) is above average at 3.47x. The 36-month beta value for JKS is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JKS is $294.25, which is $8.06 above than the current price. The public float for JKS is 51.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.51% of that float. The average trading volume of JKS on December 14, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

JKS) stock’s latest price update

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS)’s stock price has plunge by 3.58relation to previous closing price of 32.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that We have screened value stocks JAKK, JKS, CNC, ADT and CSR based on the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, which offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings potential.

JKS’s Market Performance

JKS’s stock has risen by 2.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.64% and a quarterly rise of 10.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.40% for JKS stock, with a simple moving average of -15.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKS Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.98. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR saw -18.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.97 for the present operating margin

+14.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 23.67, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS), the company’s capital structure generated 292.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.52. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In summary, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.