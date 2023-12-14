Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE: JXN) has increased by 1.10 when compared to last closing price of 49.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Jackson Financial Inc. stock has continued outperforming its financial sector peers since May 2023, corroborating my previous thesis that it has bottomed out decisively. The company’s operating performance is expected to improve through 2024, supporting its “A+” valuation grade. However, it’s time to reassess whether the recent surge could have priced in the optimism. Jackson Financial’s Q3 results demonstrated improved earnings and strong sales momentum. Its solid capital position has strengthened investors’ confidence in its capital return framework.

Is It Worth Investing in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE: JXN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE: JXN) is above average at 2.40x. The 36-month beta value for JXN is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JXN is $43.80, which is -$7.53 below than the current price. The public float for JXN is 71.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.67% of that float. The average trading volume of JXN on December 14, 2023 was 857.19K shares.

JXN’s Market Performance

The stock of Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) has seen a 5.38% increase in the past week, with a 16.48% rise in the past month, and a 26.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for JXN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.87% for JXN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JXN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JXN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on January 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

JXN Trading at 18.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.36. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc saw 44.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Romine Scott, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $39.67 back on Oct 16. After this action, Romine Scott now owns 72,435 shares of Jackson Financial Inc, valued at $198,350 using the latest closing price.

Cummings Don W, the SVP and CAO of Jackson Financial Inc, sale 1,555 shares at $38.12 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Cummings Don W is holding 24,300 shares at $59,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Jackson Financial Inc stands at +39.15. The total capital return value is set at 79.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.02. Equity return is now at value 19.33, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Jackson Financial Inc (JXN), the company’s capital structure generated 52.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.33. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.