Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, IONS stock has gone down by -1.62%, with a monthly gain of 4.44% and a quarterly surge of 12.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.88% for IONS’s stock, with a 19.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) is $54.02, which is $4.89 above the current market price. The public float for IONS is 140.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IONS on December 14, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

IONS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has decreased by -0.67 when compared to last closing price of 49.46.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Ionis Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing and strengthening its position in the oligonucleotide therapeutics sector. Oligonucleotide therapeutics offer a novel method for treating diseases by altering gene expression and targeting specific genes or genetic sequences. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of potential commercial medicines, including Eplontersen, Olezarsen, and Donidalorsen, which have shown promising results in clinical trials.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $52 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IONS Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.56. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 30.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from KLEIN JOSEPH III, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, KLEIN JOSEPH III now owns 16,346 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Swayze Eric, the EVP Research of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 52 shares at $47.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Swayze Eric is holding 73 shares at $2,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.84 for the present operating margin

+93.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -45.92. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.64. Equity return is now at value -89.91, with -15.27 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 239.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.50. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.