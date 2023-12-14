INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.51 in comparison to its previous close of 1.27, however, the company has experienced a -26.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that One of the most impressive movers making the most noise in today’s session has to be INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO ). Shares of INVO stock have more than tripled in today’s session, surging well more than 325% at the time of writing.

Is It Worth Investing in INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INVO is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INVO is $2.00, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for INVO is 2.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.03% of that float. The average trading volume for INVO on December 14, 2023 was 3.89M shares.

INVO’s Market Performance

The stock of INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) has seen a -26.83% decrease in the past week, with a -25.47% drop in the past month, and a 15.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.91% for INVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.07% for INVO’s stock, with a -73.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares sank -44.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO fell by -26.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7185. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc saw -85.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc stands at -1324.81. The total capital return value is set at -191.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -219.95. Equity return is now at value -1061.05, with -72.92 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.