Intuit Inc (INTU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU)’s stock price has soared by 2.70 in relation to previous closing price of 594.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that The investment arena witnessed a seismic shift in early 2023, with AI stocks to buy taking center stage. AI, a catalyst of unprecedented innovation, became a transformative business force effectively reshaping the high-growth investment landscape.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for INTU is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INTU is $609.39, which is -$0.83 below the current market price. The public float for INTU is 271.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume for INTU on December 14, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

INTU stock saw an increase of 7.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.66% and a quarterly increase of 11.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Intuit Inc (INTU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.37% for INTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $520 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTU Trading at 13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $571.09. In addition, Intuit Inc saw 56.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Goodarzi Sasan K, who sale 93,641 shares at the price of $569.02 back on Dec 06. After this action, Goodarzi Sasan K now owns 65,324 shares of Intuit Inc, valued at $53,283,722 using the latest closing price.

Aujla Sandeep, the EVP and CFO of Intuit Inc, sale 34 shares at $568.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Aujla Sandeep is holding 1,132 shares at $19,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.86 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 13.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.09. Equity return is now at value 15.64, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Intuit Inc (INTU), the company’s capital structure generated 38.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.92. Total debt to assets is 24.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuit Inc (INTU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.