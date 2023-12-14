Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (HYW) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (HYW) has gone down by -50.15% for the week, with a -53.78% drop in the past month and a -53.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.59% for HYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -51.41% for HYW’s stock, with a -51.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: HYW) Right Now?

Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: HYW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HYW is 0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HYW is $87.54, which is $8.71 above the current price. HYW currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of HYW on December 14, 2023 was 11.73K shares.

HYW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: HYW) has decreased by -42.61 when compared to last closing price of 5.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -50.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript September 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Wang Dian – Director and CEO Lawrence Lok – CFO Operator Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen.

HYW Trading at -52.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares sank -54.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYW fell by -50.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR saw -41.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+93.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 19.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.66. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (HYW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.88. Total debt to assets is 7.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (HYW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.