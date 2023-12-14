Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has increased by 4.82 when compared to last closing price of 4.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-09 that (Kitco News) – Hudbay said yesterday it achieved record quarterly revenue of $480.5 million with strong copper production of 41,964 tonnes and record quarterly gold production of 101,417 ounces.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is above average at 170.07x. The 36-month beta value for HBM is also noteworthy at 1.98.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for HBM is $6.97, which is $1.97 above than the current price. The public float for HBM is 348.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. The average trading volume of HBM on December 14, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

HBM’s Market Performance

HBM’s stock has seen a 5.93% increase for the week, with a 21.65% rise in the past month and a -0.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.30% for HBM’s stock, with a 3.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HBM Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +15.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Equity return is now at value 1.01, with 0.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.