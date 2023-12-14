Horizon Bancorp Inc (IN) (HBNC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Horizon Bancorp Inc (IN) (NASDAQ: HBNC)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.08 in comparison to its previous close of 12.00, however, the company has experienced a 18.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that The headline numbers for Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Bancorp Inc (IN) (NASDAQ: HBNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Horizon Bancorp Inc (IN) (NASDAQ: HBNC) is above average at 8.12x. The 36-month beta value for HBNC is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HBNC is $12.50, which is -$2.31 below than the current price. The public float for HBNC is 42.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of HBNC on December 14, 2023 was 151.23K shares.

HBNC’s Market Performance

HBNC stock saw an increase of 18.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 39.07% and a quarterly increase of 23.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Horizon Bancorp Inc (IN) (HBNC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.34% for HBNC’s stock, with a 27.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HBNC Trading at 30.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +24.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBNC rose by +18.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, Horizon Bancorp Inc (IN) saw -8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBNC starting from AARON SUSAN D, who purchase 853 shares at the price of $9.38 back on May 26. After this action, AARON SUSAN D now owns 51,263 shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (IN), valued at $8,001 using the latest closing price.

Etzler Todd A., the Executive Vice President & GC of Horizon Bancorp Inc (IN), purchase 1,100 shares at $9.35 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Etzler Todd A. is holding 17,143 shares at $10,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Horizon Bancorp Inc (IN) stands at +32.88. The total capital return value is set at 6.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 11.11, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Horizon Bancorp Inc (IN) (HBNC), the company’s capital structure generated 185.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.02. Total debt to assets is 15.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Horizon Bancorp Inc (IN) (HBNC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.