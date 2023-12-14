HireQuest Inc (HQI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ: HQI) has increased by 11.76 when compared to last closing price of 14.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that HireQuest, Inc (NASDAQ:HQI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants John Nesbett – Investor Relations Rick Hermanns – Chief Executive Officer David Burnett – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mike Baker – D.A. Davidson Kevin Steinke – Barrington Research Operator Greetings and welcome to the HireQuest Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ: HQI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ: HQI) is above average at 25.48x. The 36-month beta value for HQI is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HQI is $23.00, which is $6.66 above than the current price. The public float for HQI is 5.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume of HQI on December 14, 2023 was 19.72K shares.

HQI’s Market Performance

HQI’s stock has seen a 1.36% increase for the week, with a 27.56% rise in the past month and a -5.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for HireQuest Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.61% for HQI’s stock, with a -19.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQI stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for HQI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HQI in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $29 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HQI Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares surge +16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQI rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.02. In addition, HireQuest Inc saw 3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQI starting from Shanahan Kathleen M, who purchase 1,866 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 28. After this action, Shanahan Kathleen M now owns 57,532 shares of HireQuest Inc, valued at $27,981 using the latest closing price.

OLMSTEAD JACK A., the Director of HireQuest Inc, purchase 6,993 shares at $13.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that OLMSTEAD JACK A. is holding 48,800 shares at $93,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.05 for the present operating margin

+93.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for HireQuest Inc stands at +38.69. The total capital return value is set at 27.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.55. Equity return is now at value 14.49, with 8.83 for asset returns.

Based on HireQuest Inc (HQI), the company’s capital structure generated 28.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.11. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, HireQuest Inc (HQI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.