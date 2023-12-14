Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: HLMN) has increased by 3.29 when compared to last closing price of 7.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Michael Koehler – VP of IR and Treasury Douglas Cahill – Chairman, President and CEO Robert Kraft – CFO Jon Adinolfi – COO Conference Call Participants Matthew Bouley – Barclays Lee Jagoda – CJS Securities Madison Callinan – Canaccord Genuity Brian Butler – Stifel Stephen Volkmann – Jefferies Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Results Presentation for Hillman Solutions Corp. My name is Cherie, and I will be your conference call operator today. Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that today’s presentation is being recorded and simultaneously webcast.

Is It Worth Investing in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: HLMN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HLMN is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HLMN is $10.33, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for HLMN is 192.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume for HLMN on December 14, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

HLMN’s Market Performance

The stock of Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) has seen a 5.15% increase in the past week, with a 19.12% rise in the past month, and a -6.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for HLMN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.81% for HLMN’s stock, with a -1.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLMN Trading at 11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.54. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp saw 13.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLMN starting from Woodlief Philip, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.91 back on May 18. After this action, Woodlief Philip now owns 27,537 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp, valued at $79,100 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Hillman Solutions Corp, sale 22,455,000 shares at $7.69 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 0 shares at $172,652,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.61 for the present operating margin

+34.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hillman Solutions Corp stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.78. Equity return is now at value -1.15, with -0.54 for asset returns.

Based on Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 83.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.58. Total debt to assets is 39.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.