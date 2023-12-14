Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, HIW stock has gone up by 7.67%, with a monthly gain of 26.33% and a quarterly plunge of -2.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for Highwoods Properties, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.10% for HIW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Right Now?

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) by analysts is $21.78, which is -$0.53 below the current market price. The public float for HIW is 104.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.16% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of HIW was 1.64M shares.

HIW) stock’s latest price update

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW)’s stock price has soared by 5.94 in relation to previous closing price of 21.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-13 that After Treasury yields soared to over 5% for the 10-year note and the 30-year-long bond, many on Wall Street urged investors to grab the once-in-20-year debt.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIW Trading at 16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +15.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW rose by +7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.70. In addition, Highwoods Properties, Inc. saw -20.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Leary Brian M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $17.67 back on Oct 27. After this action, Leary Brian M now owns 92,386 shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc., valued at $17,670 using the latest closing price.

Klinck Theodore J, the President and CEO of Highwoods Properties, Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $19.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Klinck Theodore J is holding 337,177 shares at $99,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.14 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties, Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.95. Equity return is now at value 5.58, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW), the company’s capital structure generated 130.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.54. Total debt to assets is 53.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.