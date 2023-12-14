Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) has increased by 2.37 when compared to last closing price of 15.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that My 2023 Christmas Wish List And 2022 Wish List Results

Is It Worth Investing in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) is above average at 8.01x. The 36-month beta value for HTGC is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for HTGC is $17.50, which is $1.51 above than the current price. The public float for HTGC is 148.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. The average trading volume of HTGC on December 14, 2023 was 983.46K shares.

HTGC’s Market Performance

HTGC stock saw an increase of 4.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.40% and a quarterly increase of -2.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for HTGC’s stock, with a 7.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTGC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HTGC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HTGC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HTGC Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTGC rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.51. In addition, Hercules Capital Inc saw 23.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTGC starting from Follmann Christian, who purchase 455 shares at the price of $13.73 back on May 24. After this action, Follmann Christian now owns 72,634 shares of Hercules Capital Inc, valued at $6,247 using the latest closing price.

Follmann Christian, the Chief Operating Officer of Hercules Capital Inc, sale 455 shares at $13.72 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Follmann Christian is holding 72,179 shares at $6,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.47 for the present operating margin

+97.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hercules Capital Inc stands at +30.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 18.35, with 8.84 for asset returns.

Based on Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC), the company’s capital structure generated 112.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.99. Total debt to assets is 52.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.