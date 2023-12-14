Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Herbalife Ltd (HLF) by analysts is $17.30, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for HLF is 95.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.91% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of HLF was 1.83M shares.

HLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) has increased by 4.90 when compared to last closing price of 14.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Investors need to pay close attention to Herbalife (HLF) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

HLF’s Market Performance

HLF’s stock has risen by 5.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.77% and a quarterly rise of 2.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Herbalife Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.71% for HLF’s stock, with a 2.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13.50 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLF Trading at 10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +13.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLF rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.28. In addition, Herbalife Ltd saw 0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLF starting from Montesino Ibelis, who sale 6,604 shares at the price of $14.99 back on Aug 30. After this action, Montesino Ibelis now owns 139,224 shares of Herbalife Ltd, valued at $98,994 using the latest closing price.

Gratziani Stephan Paulo, the Director of Herbalife Ltd, purchase 23,500 shares at $14.06 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Gratziani Stephan Paulo is holding 34,529 shares at $330,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+75.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Herbalife Ltd stands at +6.17. The total capital return value is set at 32.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 64.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Herbalife Ltd (HLF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.