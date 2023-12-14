Healthequity Inc (HQY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is above average at 201.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Healthequity Inc (HQY) is $88.33, which is $20.62 above the current market price. The public float for HQY is 83.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HQY on December 14, 2023 was 704.50K shares.

The stock of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) has decreased by -3.12 when compared to last closing price of 69.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Richard Putnam – Investor Relations Jon Kessler – President and Chief Executive Officer James Lucania – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Greg Peters – Raymond James Stan Berenshteyn – Wells Fargo Allen Lutz – Bank of America David Larsen – BTIG Anne Samuel – JP Morgan George Hill – Deutsche Bank Mark Marcon – Baird Jack Wallace – Guggenheim Operator Hello and welcome to the HealthEquity’s Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

HQY’s Market Performance

Healthequity Inc (HQY) has seen a -2.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.81% decline in the past month and a -1.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for HQY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.54% for HQY’s stock, with a 5.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $87 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HQY Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.05. In addition, Healthequity Inc saw 9.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Rosner Elimelech, who sale 2,017 shares at the price of $70.09 back on Dec 11. After this action, Rosner Elimelech now owns 62,898 shares of Healthequity Inc, valued at $141,364 using the latest closing price.

Neeleman Stephen, the FOUNDER AND VICE CHAIRMAN of Healthequity Inc, sale 70,000 shares at $68.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Neeleman Stephen is holding 72,887 shares at $4,800,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+45.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthequity Inc stands at -3.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.92. Equity return is now at value 1.51, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Healthequity Inc (HQY), the company’s capital structure generated 52.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.41. Total debt to assets is 32.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Healthequity Inc (HQY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.