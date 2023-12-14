HCA Healthcare Inc’s (HCA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) has gone up by 6.29% for the week, with a 16.64% rise in the past month and a 1.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for HCA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.96% for HCA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HCA is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCA is $285.63, which is $17.36 above the current market price. The public float for HCA is 194.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for HCA on December 14, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

HCA) stock’s latest price update

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.00 in relation to its previous close of 263.00. However, the company has experienced a 6.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that HCA Healthcare (HCA) closed the most recent trading day at $262.02, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $271 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCA Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $252.34. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc saw 11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Torres Kathryn A., who sale 5,204 shares at the price of $269.12 back on Aug 14. After this action, Torres Kathryn A. now owns 19,760 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc, valued at $1,400,516 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Jeffrey E., the SVP-Government Relations of HCA Healthcare Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $270.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Cohen Jeffrey E. is holding 4,414 shares at $405,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.