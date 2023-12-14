Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) is above average at 7.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is $7.50, which is -$6.4 below the current market price. The public float for HE is 109.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HE on December 14, 2023 was 3.02M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

HE) stock’s latest price update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE)’s stock price has plunge by 4.35relation to previous closing price of 13.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that We all have that one neighbor who puts up their Christmas lights the day after Thanksgiving. If you don’t know that person in your town, it’s probably you.

HE’s Market Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has experienced a 4.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.40% rise in the past month, and a 5.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for HE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.28% for HE’s stock, with a -48.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HE Trading at 8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +15.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HE rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.05. In addition, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. saw -66.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HE starting from RUSSELL KEITH P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.21 back on Mar 08. After this action, RUSSELL KEITH P now owns 23,447 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., valued at $392,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.18 for the present operating margin

+10.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 9.41, with 1.26 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE), the company’s capital structure generated 153.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.51. Total debt to assets is 20.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.