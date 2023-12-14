Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is 6.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOG is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) is $38.38, which is $5.09 above the current market price. The public float for HOG is 138.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% of that float. On December 14, 2023, HOG’s average trading volume was 1.45M shares.

HOG) stock’s latest price update

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 32.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Harley-Davidson is at an inflection point and making progress through its five-year plan, ‘The Hardwire’, with a focus on growth and profitability, particularly in electric motorcycles. The company is targeting younger consumers to expand its customer base and stay relevant in the market. Harley-Davidson has shown improvements in operating margins and cost savings, and has a strong balance sheet to support its growth strategies.

HOG’s Market Performance

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has experienced a 6.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.11% rise in the past month, and a -3.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for HOG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.46% for HOG’s stock, with a -2.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $47 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOG Trading at 12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG rose by +6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.92. In addition, Harley-Davidson, Inc. saw -19.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Masood Rafeh, who purchase 1,302 shares at the price of $38.40 back on Aug 01. After this action, Masood Rafeh now owns 2,637 shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc., valued at $49,997 using the latest closing price.

Root Jonathan R, the SVP – HDFSI of Harley-Davidson, Inc., sale 2,239 shares at $50.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Root Jonathan R is holding 5,474 shares at $112,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+33.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson, Inc. stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 239.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.55. Total debt to assets is 60.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.