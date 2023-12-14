Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI)’s stock price has increased by 8.28 compared to its previous closing price of 25.74. However, the company has seen a 10.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-03 that Building a diverse portfolio in clean energy can be done with an ETF, but owning a high-quality basket of individual stocks offers more control for investors. The best place to start is with the industry leaders in manufacturing, installation, and asset ownership.

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) is above average at 76.67x. The 36-month beta value for HASI is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HASI is $31.45, which is $3.58 above than the current price. The public float for HASI is 108.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.70% of that float. The average trading volume of HASI on December 14, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI’s stock has seen a 10.07% increase for the week, with a 40.76% rise in the past month and a 13.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.65% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.73% for HASI stock, with a simple moving average of 15.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HASI Trading at 37.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +23.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI rose by +10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.56. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc saw -3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Armbrister Clarence D, who purchase 420 shares at the price of $23.99 back on Nov 20. After this action, Armbrister Clarence D now owns 420 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, valued at $10,076 using the latest closing price.

Pangburn Marc T., the Chief Financial Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $21.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Pangburn Marc T. is holding 53,291 shares at $105,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 2.08, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 181.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.52. Total debt to assets is 62.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.