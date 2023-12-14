Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Granite Ridge Resources Inc (NYSE: GRNT) is above average at 4.30x. The 36-month beta value for GRNT is also noteworthy at 0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GRNT is $8.67, which is $2.57 above than the current price. The public float for GRNT is 54.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume of GRNT on December 14, 2023 was 626.95K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

GRNT) stock’s latest price update

Granite Ridge Resources Inc (NYSE: GRNT)’s stock price has plunge by 4.10relation to previous closing price of 5.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Wes Harris – IR Representative Luke Brandenberg – Chief Executive Officer Tyler Farquharson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Ciello – Stephens Inc. John Abbott – Bank of America Jeff Robertson – Water Tower Research Operator Good morning. My name is Rob and I will be your conference operator today.

GRNT’s Market Performance

GRNT’s stock has risen by 3.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.67% and a quarterly rise of 6.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Granite Ridge Resources Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.00% for GRNT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRNT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRNT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRNT Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNT rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Granite Ridge Resources Inc saw -32.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNT starting from Miller Matthew Reade, who purchase 2,600 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Dec 12. After this action, Miller Matthew Reade now owns 615,671 shares of Granite Ridge Resources Inc, valued at $15,418 using the latest closing price.

Darden Thaddeus, the Director of Granite Ridge Resources Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Darden Thaddeus is holding 189,762 shares at $58,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.74 for the present operating margin

+63.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Ridge Resources Inc stands at +52.74. The total capital return value is set at 58.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.02. Equity return is now at value 35.17, with 26.73 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.