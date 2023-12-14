Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (GMM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GMM is 9.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume for GMM on December 14, 2023 was 311.62K shares.

GMM stock's latest price update

The stock of Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (NASDAQ: GMM) has decreased by -7.65 when compared to last closing price of 12.03.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-18 that The initial public offering market, fresh off its biggest transaction of the year, is expected to welcome five deals this week, including two venture capital-backed companies that will be the first tech unicorns in nearly two years.

GMM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 12.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.72% for GMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.61% for GMM’s stock, with a 2.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GMM Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.30%, as shares sank -15.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMM fell by -15.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.22. In addition, Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd saw 117.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GMM

Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (GMM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.