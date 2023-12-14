Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Stock Experiences 28.55% Monthly Change

In the past week, GBCI stock has gone up by 10.66%, with a monthly gain of 28.55% and a quarterly surge of 38.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.28% for GBCI stock, with a simple moving average of 20.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) is above average at 17.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) is $33.86, which is -$6.3 below the current market price. The public float for GBCI is 110.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GBCI on December 14, 2023 was 678.32K shares.

GBCI) stock’s latest price update

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.55 in relation to its previous close of 37.34. However, the company has experienced a 10.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-20 that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of GBCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GBCI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GBCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $34 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GBCI Trading at 24.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +18.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBCI rose by +10.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.15. In addition, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. saw -18.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBCI starting from Chery Don J., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $27.16 back on May 11. After this action, Chery Don J. now owns 49,741 shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc., valued at $27,160 using the latest closing price.

Chesler Randall M, the PRESIDENT/CEO of Glacier Bancorp, Inc., purchase 1,223 shares at $28.68 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Chesler Randall M is holding 4,685 shares at $35,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. stands at +31.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 8.79, with 0.91 for asset returns.

Based on Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI), the company’s capital structure generated 105.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.36. Total debt to assets is 11.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.