Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) Stock Sees a1.59 Increase

In the past week, FULT stock has gone up by 8.23%, with a monthly gain of 16.44% and a quarterly surge of 27.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Fulton Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.81% for FULT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) is 9.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FULT is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) is $14.36, which is -$2.21 below the current market price. The public float for FULT is 162.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On December 14, 2023, FULT’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

FULT) stock’s latest price update

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 16.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Fulton Financial (FULT) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

FULT Trading at 22.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT rose by +7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.80. In addition, Fulton Financial Corp. saw -1.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Wenger E Philip, who sale 0 shares at the price of $13.75 back on Nov 07. After this action, Wenger E Philip now owns 0 shares of Fulton Financial Corp., valued at $4 using the latest closing price.

Myers Curtis J, the Chairman & CEO of Fulton Financial Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $9.81 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Myers Curtis J is holding 157,044 shares at $147,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corp. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.98, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 114.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.