FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) is $7.00, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for FIP is 97.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FIP on December 14, 2023 was 413.50K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

FIP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP) has jumped by 5.94 compared to previous close of 3.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that FTAI Infrastructure owns and operates interesting infrastructure assets in railroads, ports and terminals, and power and energy. The company is focusing on running all of its properties at a profit. So far, the railroad business is proving to be the true cash cow.

FIP’s Market Performance

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) has experienced a 10.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.30% rise in the past month, and a 17.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for FIP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.28% for FIP’s stock, with a 25.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIP stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for FIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIP in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $7 based on the research report published on September 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FIP Trading at 22.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIP rose by +10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, FTAI Infrastructure Inc saw 38.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.57 for the present operating margin

-11.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Infrastructure Inc stands at -58.63. The total capital return value is set at -1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.05. Equity return is now at value -16.31, with -5.55 for asset returns.

Based on FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.44. Total debt to assets is 52.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.