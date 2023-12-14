Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT)’s stock price has increased by 282.83 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. However, the company has seen a 271.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT ) stock is trending on social media, and its shares are jumping over 370% in pre-market trading after Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) again selected the company to be its partner in Mexico. Freight Technologies describes itself as “a technology driven logistics company.

Is It Worth Investing in Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRGT is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FRGT is $9.00, which is $7.93 above the current price. The public float for FRGT is 5.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRGT on December 14, 2023 was 268.78K shares.

FRGT’s Market Performance

FRGT stock saw an increase of 271.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 205.71% and a quarterly increase of 191.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.32% for Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 249.30% for FRGT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.61% for the last 200 days.

FRGT Trading at 236.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +257.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +235.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT rose by +313.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3493. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc saw -53.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.28 for the present operating margin

-11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freight Technologies Inc stands at -31.62. The total capital return value is set at -154.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -283.56.

Based on Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT), the company’s capital structure generated 106.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 3.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.