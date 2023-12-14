Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) has seen a 1.93% increase in the past week, with a -7.51% drop in the past month, and a -23.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for FNV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.30% for FNV stock, with a simple moving average of -21.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) is 30.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FNV is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) is $143.90, which is $37.09 above the current market price. The public float for FNV is 190.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On December 14, 2023, FNV’s average trading volume was 685.85K shares.

FNV) stock’s latest price update

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV)’s stock price has increased by 5.07 compared to its previous closing price of 103.80. However, the company has seen a 1.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Investors interested in Mining – Gold stocks are likely familiar with Harmony Gold (HMY) and Franco-Nevada (FNV). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Analysts’ Opinion of FNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNV stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for FNV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FNV in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $145 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNV Trading at -12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNV rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.35. In addition, Franco-Nevada Corporation saw -20.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.37 for the present operating margin

+64.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franco-Nevada Corporation stands at +53.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.18. Equity return is now at value 10.46, with 10.14 for asset returns.

Based on Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.