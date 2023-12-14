Forza X1 Inc (FRZA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Forza X1 Inc (FRZA) is $5.00, which is $4.36 above the current market price. The public float for FRZA is 8.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRZA on December 14, 2023 was 47.73K shares.

FRZA) stock’s latest price update

Forza X1 Inc (NASDAQ: FRZA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that In the dynamic world of investments, electric boat stocks are gaining momentum. These ‘e-boat stocks’ blend innovation with eco-sustainability.

FRZA’s Market Performance

FRZA’s stock has risen by 2.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.60% and a quarterly drop of -23.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.51% for Forza X1 Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.97% for FRZA’s stock, with a -40.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRZA Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.87%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRZA rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6110. In addition, Forza X1 Inc saw -49.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRZA starting from Schuyler Kevin, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 22. After this action, Schuyler Kevin now owns 9,332 shares of Forza X1 Inc, valued at $5,710 using the latest closing price.

Schuyler Kevin, the Director of Forza X1 Inc, purchase 4,332 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Schuyler Kevin is holding 4,332 shares at $5,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRZA

The total capital return value is set at -45.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.42. Equity return is now at value -37.30, with -36.74 for asset returns.

Based on Forza X1 Inc (FRZA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.31. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -202.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Forza X1 Inc (FRZA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.