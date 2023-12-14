Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR’s (FRSX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, FRSX stock has gone down by -41.58%, with a monthly decline of -26.00% and a quarterly plunge of -48.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.74% for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.78% for FRSX’s stock, with a -51.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FRSX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (FRSX) by analysts is $4.62, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for FRSX is 10.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of FRSX was 35.95K shares.

The stock of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FRSX) has decreased by -8.26 when compared to last closing price of 1.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -41.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-04-20 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FRSX by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for FRSX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $16 based on the research report published on March 02, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

FRSX Trading at -35.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.65%, as shares sank -28.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSX fell by -41.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6800. In addition, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR saw -56.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3173.64 for the present operating margin

+14.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -3941.09. The total capital return value is set at -43.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.49. Equity return is now at value -80.47, with -68.51 for asset returns.

Based on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (FRSX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.60. Total debt to assets is 6.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -19.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (FRSX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.