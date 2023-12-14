Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME) Stock Observes 6.03% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME) has seen a 1.30% increase in the past week, with a 3.91% gain in the past month, and a 5.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for FLME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.60% for FLME’s stock, with a 6.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flame Acquisition Corp (NYSE: FLME) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FLME is also noteworthy at 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FLME is 11.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of FLME on December 14, 2023 was 26.89K shares.

FLME) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Flame Acquisition Corp (NYSE: FLME) has dropped by -0.37 compared to previous close of 10.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FLME Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLME rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Flame Acquisition Corp saw 8.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLME starting from Pilgrim Global ICAV, who sale 601,003 shares at the price of $10.18 back on May 31. After this action, Pilgrim Global ICAV now owns 570,507 shares of Flame Acquisition Corp, valued at $6,118,511 using the latest closing price.

Pilgrim Global ICAV, the 10% Owner of Flame Acquisition Corp, sale 47,558 shares at $10.18 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Pilgrim Global ICAV is holding 1,171,510 shares at $484,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLME

The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.95. Equity return is now at value -9.39, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.