Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FVRR is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FVRR is $35.18, which is $5.59 above the current price. The public float for FVRR is 33.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FVRR on December 14, 2023 was 788.93K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

FVRR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) has jumped by 6.01 compared to previous close of 27.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Undeniably, unless some catastrophic black swan event materializes, 2023 will go down as the year of tech stocks to buy. Let’s not even start to argue the point.

FVRR’s Market Performance

FVRR’s stock has risen by 11.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.14% and a quarterly rise of 5.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.76% for Fiverr International Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.85% for FVRR’s stock, with a 3.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FVRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVRR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FVRR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FVRR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FVRR Trading at 23.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVRR rose by +12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.57. In addition, Fiverr International Ltd saw 1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FVRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.54 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiverr International Ltd stands at -21.19. The total capital return value is set at -5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.83. Equity return is now at value -0.82, with -0.24 for asset returns.

Based on Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR), the company’s capital structure generated 173.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.49. Total debt to assets is 50.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.