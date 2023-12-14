First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Stock Observes 27.56% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of First Foundation Inc (FFWM) has seen a 20.90% increase in the past week, with a 58.82% gain in the past month, and a 2.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.96% for FFWM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.55% for FFWM’s stock, with a 27.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FFWM is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FFWM is $7.30, which is -$0.8 below than the current price. The public float for FFWM is 51.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.58% of that float. The average trading volume of FFWM on December 14, 2023 was 681.42K shares.

FFWM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) has jumped by 16.21 compared to previous close of 6.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Bank stocks started rallying in May but then fell back creating new opportunities. Ten community bank stocks trading below 65% of tangible book value are reviewed, highlighting their risk factors and financial metrics. Territorial Bancorp is recommended if you expect a recession and Third Coast if you don’t.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFWM stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FFWM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFWM in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FFWM Trading at 41.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +31.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFWM rose by +20.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.40. In addition, First Foundation Inc saw -43.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFWM starting from Lake David G., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $3.99 back on May 11. After this action, Lake David G. now owns 137,801 shares of First Foundation Inc, valued at $7,980 using the latest closing price.

Lake David G., the Director of First Foundation Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $4.19 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Lake David G. is holding 135,801 shares at $8,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Foundation Inc stands at +24.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.93. Equity return is now at value -18.05, with -1.45 for asset returns.

Based on First Foundation Inc (FFWM), the company’s capital structure generated 123.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.28. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, First Foundation Inc (FFWM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.