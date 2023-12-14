First Bancorp PR (FBP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) is 10.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FBP is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Bancorp PR (FBP) is $16.90, which is -$0.27 below the current market price. The public float for FBP is 168.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On December 14, 2023, FBP’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

FBP) stock’s latest price update

First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP)’s stock price has increased by 4.48 compared to its previous closing price of 15.86. However, the company has seen a 6.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Bank stocks are on a roll in November on investor optimism about no further rate hikes, with United Bankshares (UBSI), Wintrust Financial (WTFC), First BanCorp. (FBP), TowneBank (TOWN) and WSFS Financial (WSFS) outperforming the S&P 500 index.

FBP’s Market Performance

FBP’s stock has risen by 6.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.10% and a quarterly rise of 19.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for First Bancorp PR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.97% for FBP’s stock, with a 26.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FBP Trading at 15.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.43. In addition, First Bancorp PR saw 30.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from ALEMAN AURELIO, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $15.79 back on Dec 07. After this action, ALEMAN AURELIO now owns 1,176,325 shares of First Bancorp PR, valued at $789,645 using the latest closing price.

Kafka Donald, the EVP and COO of First Bancorp PR, sale 65,000 shares at $15.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Kafka Donald is holding 213,486 shares at $1,026,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Bancorp PR stands at +30.76. The total capital return value is set at 17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 23.09, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on First Bancorp PR (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 76.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.39. Total debt to assets is 5.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Bancorp PR (FBP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.