Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DUO) has dropped by -10.91 compared to previous close of 0.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -31.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-11 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DUO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DUO is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DUO is $2869.85, which is $1816.33 above the current price. DUO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of DUO on December 14, 2023 was 50.94K shares.

DUO’s Market Performance

The stock of Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) has seen a -31.94% decrease in the past week, with a -47.74% drop in the past month, and a -62.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.82% for DUO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.78% for DUO’s stock, with a -93.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DUO Trading at -40.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.76%, as shares sank -47.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO fell by -31.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8056. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR saw -95.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.40 for the present operating margin

+10.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR stands at -99.22. The total capital return value is set at -79.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.85.

Based on Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO), the company’s capital structure generated 74.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.68. Total debt to assets is 6.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.