Examining the Volatility of Universal Technical Institute Inc’s (UTI) Stock

In the past week, UTI stock has gone down by -8.07%, with a monthly gain of 16.51% and a quarterly surge of 29.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for Universal Technical Institute Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.92% for UTI’s stock, with a 39.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) is above average at 98.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) is $13.75, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for UTI is 32.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UTI on December 14, 2023 was 128.40K shares.

UTI) stock’s latest price update

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.66 in comparison to its previous close of 11.72, however, the company has experienced a -8.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Universal Technical (UTI) to enhance student support with the consolidation of its Houston operations.

UTI Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTI fell by -8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.56. In addition, Universal Technical Institute Inc saw 62.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTI starting from Sanchez Loretta Lydia, who sale 7,599 shares at the price of $8.52 back on Sep 28. After this action, Sanchez Loretta Lydia now owns 21,930 shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc, valued at $64,743 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the Director of Universal Technical Institute Inc, purchase 262,658 shares at $6.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 928,961 shares at $1,759,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Technical Institute Inc stands at +1.58. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.00. Equity return is now at value 4.06, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI), the company’s capital structure generated 154.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.74. Total debt to assets is 47.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.