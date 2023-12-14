Examining the Volatility of Tenet Healthcare Corp.’s (THC) Stock

The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) has gone up by 11.42% for the week, with a 31.39% rise in the past month and a 10.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.50% for THC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.15% for THC’s stock, with a 13.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) Right Now?

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for THC is 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for THC is $82.81, which is $4.75 above the current price. The public float for THC is 98.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THC on December 14, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

THC) stock’s latest price update

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC)’s stock price has soared by 3.45 in relation to previous closing price of 74.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Tenet (THC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $73 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

THC Trading at 26.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +30.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC rose by +11.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.78. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corp. saw 57.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from FISHER RICHARD W, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $68.22 back on Nov 22. After this action, FISHER RICHARD W now owns 22,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp., valued at $68,220 using the latest closing price.

FISHER RICHARD W, the Director of Tenet Healthcare Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $66.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that FISHER RICHARD W is holding 23,227 shares at $331,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.57 for the present operating margin

+11.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corp. stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 34.75, with 1.72 for asset returns.

Based on Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,430.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.46. Total debt to assets is 60.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,399.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.