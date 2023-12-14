Examining the Volatility of Natera Inc’s (NTRA) Stock

The stock of Natera Inc (NTRA) has seen a 3.77% increase in the past week, with a 23.77% gain in the past month, and a 14.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for NTRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.51% for NTRA’s stock, with a 18.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Natera Inc (NTRA) is $71.94, which is $11.86 above the current market price. The public float for NTRA is 109.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTRA on December 14, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

NTRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) has surged by 2.67 when compared to previous closing price of 58.52, but the company has seen a 3.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Today, we circle back on Natera, Inc., a fast-growing diagnostic testing concern. The company continues to rack up impressive sales growth, but its cash burn remains a primary concern. With Natera, Inc. stock down some 30% from recent highs, is now the time to buy the dip? An updated analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

NTRA Trading at 26.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +15.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.28. In addition, Natera Inc saw 49.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Marcus Gail Boxer, who sale 500 shares at the price of $57.52 back on Dec 08. After this action, Marcus Gail Boxer now owns 20,146 shares of Natera Inc, valued at $28,760 using the latest closing price.

Sheena Jonathan, the CO-FOUNDER of Natera Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $58.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Sheena Jonathan is holding 474,743 shares at $291,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.83 for the present operating margin

+44.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natera Inc stands at -66.79. The total capital return value is set at -48.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -87.12, with -40.67 for asset returns.

Based on Natera Inc (NTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 63.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.74. Total debt to assets is 31.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Natera Inc (NTRA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.