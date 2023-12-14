Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s (EVLV) Stock: A 10.50% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) has gone up by 5.75% for the week, with a 33.33% rise in the past month and a -20.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.57% for EVLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.50% for EVLV’s stock, with a -4.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVLV is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EVLV is $7.75, which is $3.15 above the current price. The public float for EVLV is 93.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVLV on December 14, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

EVLV) stock’s latest price update

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV)’s stock price has plunge by 9.52relation to previous closing price of 4.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InsiderTrades reported 2023-11-15 that Next-gen technologies can lead to early retirement if you choose the right ones to invest in. Following smart money can help mitigate risk.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVLV Trading at 11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +17.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc saw 77.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Ellenbogen Michael, who sale 41,567 shares at the price of $4.01 back on Nov 17. After this action, Ellenbogen Michael now owns 2,223,890 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $166,684 using the latest closing price.

Ellenbogen Michael, the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, sale 100 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Ellenbogen Michael is holding 2,265,457 shares at $400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.73 for the present operating margin

+22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc stands at -156.55. The total capital return value is set at -32.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.63. Equity return is now at value -58.07, with -37.16 for asset returns.

Based on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 13.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.25. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.